Tekno – Pana

“Pana” is one of the most popular ballads from Africa, capturing audiences with a great beat and melody from Nigerian muso Tekno. In this song, Tekno is trying to woo a woman he is attracted to, and she doesn’t give in easily to his love proposal, but rather makes him woo her more for her love. The song has since amassed more than 20 million views on YouTube and earned Tekno the “Breakthough Artist of the Year” award for 2016 at the MTV Africa Music Awards.

