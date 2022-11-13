10 African Cities With the Highest Cost Of Living in 2022

With the recent return of high inflation across the globe, employees are now reconsidering their salary expectations, work-life balance, and even where they choose to live to the detriment of employers competing for the top global talent.

On the other hand, companies must strike a delicate balance between controlling their costs while struggling to attract and retain talent.

The amount of money needed to pay for day-to-day expenses like housing and food varies significantly from city to city. And some cities, like Lagos, Nigeria, are known as costly places to live.

Africa Business Insider