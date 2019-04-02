1 Year On, Late Struggle Icon Mama Winnie Mandela To Be Remembered At Ceremony

Mama Winnie Mandela

JOHANNESBURG – Family, and friends of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will mark the anniversary of her passing on Tuesday with a wreath-laying ceremony at Fourways Memorial Park.

Mam’ Winnie, as she was affectionately known, died a year ago at a Johannesburg hospital after a long illness.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has reportedly been invited to commemorate her life on Tuesday.

The EFF has been pushing for Cape Town International Airport to be renamed after Madikizela-Mandela and wants the anniversary of her death to be recognised.

At the weekend, the party’s national chairperson Dali Mpofu tweeted a picture with Madikizela-Mandela’s daughters wearing EFF caps with the caption saying “April is going to be a rather difficult month but these two voters are almost in the bag…watch this space.”

Winnie Mandela’s last goodbye to Soweto.

EWN

Nelly Gachanja
Nelly Gachanja
http://www.Talkingtonelly.com
Nelly is a Digital Marketing Professional and the founder of popular Kenyan food blog Talkingtonelly.com. She joined Africa.com in 2017 and is responsible for managing the organization’s Social Media platforms.Her experience and background in Digital Marketing spans over 5 years and includes expertise in Social Media and Content Management. Nelly has also successfully worked on numerous projects with various establishments in United States, United Kingdom and other countries across the globe.During her leisure time, Nelly loves cooking, spending time on the internet catching up with current affairs, updating her African music collection, watching movies, travelling and spending time with family. She is also passionate about volunteering.

