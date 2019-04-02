1 Year On, Late Struggle Icon Mama Winnie Mandela To Be Remembered At Ceremony

JOHANNESBURG – Family, and friends of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will mark the anniversary of her passing on Tuesday with a wreath-laying ceremony at Fourways Memorial Park.

Mam’ Winnie, as she was affectionately known, died a year ago at a Johannesburg hospital after a long illness.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has reportedly been invited to commemorate her life on Tuesday.

The EFF has been pushing for Cape Town International Airport to be renamed after Madikizela-Mandela and wants the anniversary of her death to be recognised.

At the weekend, the party’s national chairperson Dali Mpofu tweeted a picture with Madikizela-Mandela’s daughters wearing EFF caps with the caption saying “April is going to be a rather difficult month but these two voters are almost in the bag…watch this space.”

Today I was invited to do a Door-to-Door visit somewhere in Orlando West…



April is going to be a rather difficult month but these two voters are.. almost in the bag??



Watch this space!👀#RadicalChange pic.twitter.com/X0VySanfFl — Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) March 31, 2019

Winnie Mandela’s last goodbye to Soweto.

EWN