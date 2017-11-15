Only 1 Week Left For JMP Mali 2017

Established as one of West Africa’s leading extractive industries, the 7th International Mali Mining and Petroleum Conference & Exhibition (JMP Mali 2017)is deeming, yet again, to be an enormous success with +1000 attendees expected to attend. The event will take place at the prestigiousHotel LaicoL’Amitiéin Bamako from the 21-23 November 2017. Organised by the Ministry of Mines of Mali and AME Trade Ltd, the event is proud to be sponsored by big names like B2Gold, Petroma, Wassoul’or, Anglo Gold Ashanti, Enrroxs, Randgold Resources, Vivo Energy and many more.

The event will be honoured by the presence of prestigious personalities including His Excellency Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of the Republic of Mali as well as His ExcellencyDr.TiémokoSangaré, Minister of Mines, Republic of Mali and Mayor of Commune II Bamako.

Mali has become a desirable investment following the news of new discoveries which have tripled the estimates of the nation’s Bauxite reserves. Apart from being the third largest producer of gold in Sub-Saharan Africa, the country is going through a boom in gold production and investors are viewing it as an ideal venue for exploring and mining gold. These favourable aspects are supplemented by the recent steps initiated by the Malian government to modernise and improve transparency in issuing mining licenses.

The 7th Edition of JMP Mali comprising of three days of trade exhibition, workshops, conference sessions and discussions will focus on encouraging diversification, improving infrastructure, furthering economic development and increasing socio-economic benefits by bringing in investors from all over the world in a vastly untapped market.The eventaims to bring togetherexperts and major industry players to delve into the issues and look into the prospects facing the resources industry. The theme of JMP MALI 2017 is “The exploitation of mineral resources integrated into the economy as a factor of sustainable development.”

Acclaimed industry leaders will be participating at JMP Mali 2017 and sharing their insights and deep industry focused knowledge. Some of the eminent speakers include:

AliouBoubacar Diallo, President, Wassoul’Or SA and Petroma Inc.

Ahmed Ag Mohamed, General director, AUREP

Sam Samake, Group Regional Manager West Africa, Randgold

FatoumataTraore, Permanent secretary, ITIE Mali

PramothDomun, Senior Business Development Manager, Vivo Energy Africa

Madani Diallo, President, GEOPRIM

Jean Keita, Morila

Michael Reza Pacha, Chairman, Enrroxs Energy & Mining Group

Darryl Butcher, Project Manager, Birimian

Daniel Betts, Managing Director, Hummingbird Resources

Bernard Aylward, CEO, Kodal Minerals

John Welborn, Managing Director & CEO,Resolute Mining

Mohamed Diarra, Country Manager, B2Gold

André Strydom, General Manager, AngloGold Ashanti

All the factors cumulated together makes JMP MALI 2017, the ideal platform for miners, investors, government officials and service providers to forge new business opportunitiesand partnerships. The event has confirmed +400 registered delegates, +70 exhibitors and +21 sponsors.

