It has been nearly 40 years since thousands of students gathered on the streets of Soweto in South Africa to protest against Afrikaans being the language of instruction used in schools. The June 16 event, known as the “Soweto Uprising,” is now commemorated annually as National Youth Day. As the country reflects on that historic event, we take a look back at pivotal moments before the uprising and how it changed the country.
One of the milestones in South Africa’s apartheid era was the passing of the Bantu Authorities Act of 1951 by the leading National Party (NP). The law, which segregated society based on ethnicity, heightened already bubbling tensions between blacks and whites. It also continued to culturally divide the country.
Photo credit: Fanz; Flickr
With the increase of the NP’s political power, government forces began to crackdown on political opposition groups which included the African National Congress (ANC). In 1964 its leader Nelson Mandela was jailed and sentenced to 27 years in prison.
Photo credit: ViewAfrica; Flickr
In 1974, the Afrikaans Medium Decree was passed. This piece of legislation made the Afrikaans language a mandatory part of the curriculum for black South Africans in secondary school. The decision outraged many, including students of schools in Soweto.
Photo credit: Baileys African History Archive
Photo credit: April Killingsworth; Flickr
Hundreds of youth were killed in the clash, including 13-year-old Hector Pieterson. This iconic photograph captures the moments shortly after Pieterson–believed to be the one of the first student casualties in the violence–was shot. Since then, he has become a symbol of the youth struggle for equality in South Africa.
Photo credit: Pandrcutts; Flickr
The cycle of violence sparked by apartheid continued in the years following June 16, 1976. Police arrests of youth leaders also followed. SASO leader and founder of the Black Consciousness Movement, Steven Biko, was detained and later died in prison. Questions of police brutality arose shortly after Biko’s death and made him an important apartheid martyr figure.
Photo credit: Nu-Minds; Flickr
The release of Nelson Mandela in 1990 and unbanning of struggle organizations like the ANC in the 1990s, marked the beginning of significant societal changes. In 1992, the traditionally racially divided school system began to desegregate white schools. The institutions, popularly referred to as ‘model C’ schools, opened their classrooms to black students.
Photo credit: Thierry Ehrmann; Flickr
In memory of the youth struggle for equality during apartheid, the Hector Pieterson Museum was opened in 2002. The space, located in Soweto, is a daily reminder of the students who protested in the town’s streets on June 16 1976.
Photo credit: Jorge Lascar; Flickr
Nearly four decades after that fateful day in Soweto, much has changed for the youth of South Africa. Today, young people enjoy the freedoms the thousands who gathered in 1976 so valiantly fought for.
Photo credit: Kylie Taylor; Flickr