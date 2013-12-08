Where Millions Went to Pay Tribute #RIPNelsonMandela

As news of the passing of Nelson Mandela broke, social media sites from Twitter to Instagram were quickly abuzz with people from all over the world going online to spread the news and share their condolences.

On Twitter, more than 90,000 tweets were generated per minute from users across the globe, and the hashtags #RIPNelsonMandela and #Madiba soon became top trending topics.

On Facebook, 80 million posts related to Mandela was reportedly generated by close to 40 million people, with scores of dedicated tribute pages popping up too, including the one pictured below titled: The Long Walk of Nelson Mandela which provides a detailed timeline of his life.

On the popular photo- and video-sharing site, Instagram, millions posted images of the icon along with messages of condolences, including Beyonce, who shared a picture of herself and husband Jay Z with Mandela and his wife Graça Machel.

Those lucky enough to be in South Africa shared short videos of the various gatherings happening across the country. The one below was posted by user clarkend, and shows a group singing outside Nelson Mandela’s former home Vilikazi Street, Soweto.

A video posted by @clarkend on Dec 6, 2013 at 1:33am PST

Users on the growing content sharing network, Pinterest, also used the platform to pay tribute. User Adriana Dirkje Bus-inia from the Netherlands created a dedicated page where she pinned a collection of photographs and famous quotes by Nelson Mandela.

What did you do when you heard the news? TELL US how you paid tribute to Nelson Mandela.