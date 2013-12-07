School children in Ahmedabad, India, lit candles and held up pictures of Nelson Mandela during a prayer ceremony in his honor.
The Apollo Theatre in Harlem, New York, display a special message to commemorate Nelson Mandela.
Residents in China pay their respects as they bow to a banner put up in front of the South African embassy in Beijing.
Apple replaced its normal homepage with a full page black and white spread tribute to Nelson Mandela.
Children in Karachi, Pakistan, held a candlelight vigil around a poster of Nelson Mandela.
Along with flying their flag at half-staff, a moment of silence was observed at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.