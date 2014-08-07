It is Friday night in Maputo and nightlife has not exactly started. But the KFC is bustling on Avenida 25 de Setembro with families buying buckets of chicken for dinner and groups of singles purchasing meals for pre-nightlife preparation.

This scene is not unique to Mozambique. The “KFC gathering,” as one investor labelled it, is the dream of KFC owners across the continent and those providing chicken. Yet, in most African countries, it can feel like the KFC owners and other restaurateurs outnumber the local chicken providers. According to U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, poultry consumption will grow north of 150 percent over its 2014 levels by 2030, creating a huge opportunity for investment. Additionally prices across the continent are drastically higher than other markets (US$2.20 per kg in U.S., US$3.20 per kg in the EU, and US$3.40 per kg in Brazil).

Africa.com previously chronicled the challenges of chicken (and eggs) HERE. In this article we examine the top countries for ventures into chicken investment in Africa.