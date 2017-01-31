Morocco Is In The AU, What Now For Western Sahara?
An official from Western Sahara says that Morocco’s return to the AU means that it would now be expected to put “in practice decisions taken by the AU with regard to a referendum in Western Sahara”.
Reporting From Somalia’s Frontline
Sustaining injuries during explosions and attacks by al-Shabab is a common experience for journalists working in Mogadishu. Most of the reporters are freelancers, with no security to protect them and no health benefits if they are injured on the job.
How To Ensure That Funding For African Startups Doesn’t Dip Again
African startups will need more grassroots support, both from customers and investors. The expansion of interest by local and African diaspora angel investors, through organizations like African Business Angel Network, is a promising sign of what’s possible.
The Prosecutor Who Went After Oscar Pistorius, Quits
Gerrie Nel – a prominent state advocate – quit the National Prosecuting Authority. He is joining lobby group, AfriForum to start a private prosecutions unit with investigator Paul O’Sullivan, as part of an anti-corruption unit.
Fresh-Faced African Models Spotted On The International Scene
These African beauties have taken the catwalk by storm, modelling for top international brands here’s five models to look out for this year.
A Ghanaian Woman’s Struggle With Leprosy
Leprosy, a disease written about since biblical times, remains endemic in many poorer parts of the world. More than 50 people are diagnosed each day, with numerous others remaining undiagnosed because of stigma, fear or lack of medical access.
Jammeh’s Entourage Is Cornered
Senegalese forces continue to make arrests of former Jammeh loyalists in The Gambia’s security set up. The latest being four guards assigned to Jammeh’s wife, Zineb Souma Jammeh, who were arrested while trying to flee the country.
Food Agencies Say The Situation Is Dire
The African union and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization have warned that the looming drought in most parts of eastern and southern Africa is the worst in a long time.
Ivorian Economy Grinds To Halt
Cocoa grinders in Ivory Coast are holding off on new investments after military and social unrest this month, potentially denting government plans to boost processing of the commodity in the world’s top grower.
Rihanna On Girl Power In Malawi
Pop star Rihanna continued her tour of promoting education in Malawi on behalf of her Clara Lionel Foundation when she visited school going children in central region district of Mchinji.