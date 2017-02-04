Call To Avert Food Crisis In Somalia
The Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit in Somalia says almost 3 million people face crisis and emergency food insecurity, more than double the number six months ago.
Malaria Carrying Mosquitoes Prove To Be Relentless
A new study, published in the journal PLoS Genetics, found that the primary mosquito that harbors the parasite in southern Africa, Anopheles funestus, is rapidly becoming resistant to the insecticide found in bed nets.
Angola’s President Says He Is Stepping Down
President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has confirmed he will step down before August’s poll and told a meeting of the governing MPLA party that Joao Lourenco, the defence minister, would be the party’s presidential candidate.
Another American With African Descent Makes History In Harvard
ImeIme Umana, a Pennsylvania native of Nigerian descent, has become the first black woman elected president of the 130-year old Harvard Law Review.
Zimbabwe’s New Currency Grows
Zimbabwe has issued fresh bond notes with $5 denominations. The new note comes two months after the introduction of $2 and $1 notes meant to help solve acute cash shortages in the country.
Off The Grid Living In Nigeria
Government has an ambitious Renewable Energy Policy which aims to increase energy production from renewable energy sources from 13 percent of total electricity generation in 2015 to 23 percent in 2025 and 36 percent in 2030.
Can Botswana’s Ruling Party Be Unseated?
Botswana’s four main opposition parties,the Botswana National Front, the Botswana Movement for Democracy, the Botswana Congress Party, and the Botswana People’s Party – launched a coalition to challenge the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in 2019 elections.
Why Illegal Mining Is Rampant In South Africa
In South Africa digging for diamonds with picks, shovels is only means of income for many, though it is against the law.
Uganda’s Fight To Save Their Elephants
In the jungles of Uganda, the giant mammals are heavily guarded. Conservationists say China is an instrumental partner and its decision to ban ivory trade will greatly help the fight against elephant poaching.
Lady Skollie’s Reputation Precedes The Artist
Her most overused phrase, “I’m not sure I should be saying this, but” could epitomize her outspoken views on politics, gender and more specifically sex.