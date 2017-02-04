africa.com number one story

Call To Avert Food Crisis In Somalia

The Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit in Somalia says almost 3 million people face crisis and emergency food insecurity, more than double the number six months ago.

The Guardian
Drought
Malaria Carrying Mosquitoes Prove To Be Relentless

A new study, published in the journal PLoS Genetics, found that the primary mosquito that harbors the parasite in southern Africa, Anopheles funestus, is rapidly becoming resistant to the insecticide found in bed nets.

Voice Of America
Malaria nets
Angola’s President Says He Is Stepping Down

President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has confirmed he will step down before August’s poll and told a meeting of the governing MPLA party that Joao Lourenco, the defence minister, would be the party’s presidential candidate.

BBC
angola cabinet meeting
Another American With African Descent Makes History In Harvard

ImeIme Umana, a Pennsylvania native of Nigerian descent, has become the first black woman elected president of the 130-year old Harvard Law Review.

Quartz Africa
ImeIme Umana
Zimbabwe’s New Currency Grows

Zimbabwe has issued fresh bond notes with $5 denominations. The new note comes two months after the introduction of $2 and $1 notes meant to help solve acute cash shortages in the country.

Africa News
New Zim currency
Off The Grid Living In Nigeria

Government has an ambitious Renewable Energy Policy which aims to increase energy production from renewable energy sources from 13 percent of total electricity generation in 2015 to 23 percent in 2025 and 36 percent in 2030.

Ventures Africa
rural nigeria
Can Botswana’s Ruling Party Be Unseated?

Botswana’s four main opposition parties,the Botswana National Front, the Botswana Movement for Democracy, the Botswana Congress Party, and the Botswana People’s Party – launched a coalition to challenge the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in 2019 elections.

Reuters
botswana ruling party
Why Illegal Mining Is Rampant In South Africa

In South Africa digging for diamonds with picks, shovels is only means of income for many, though it is against the law.

Al Jazeera
Miners in SA
Uganda’s Fight To Save Their Elephants

In the jungles of Uganda, the giant mammals are heavily guarded. Conservationists say China is an instrumental partner and its decision to ban ivory trade will greatly help the fight against elephant poaching.

CGTN Africa
elephants
Lady Skollie’s Reputation Precedes The Artist

Her most overused phrase, “I’m not sure I should be saying this, but” could epitomize her outspoken views on politics, gender and more specifically sex.

CNN
SA Artist