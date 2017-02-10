africa.com number one story

Meet Somalia’s New President

Farmajo, 54, was born in Mogadishu. He worked at the Somali Embassy in Washington in the mid-1980s and decided to stay in the United States because of political turmoil in Somalia.

CNN
Meet Somalia's New President
africa.com number two story

More Surprises For Ghana’s New Government

Ghana’s new government is trying to track down more than 200 cars missing from the president’s office, the president is now forced to use a 10- year old vehicle.

 

BBC
Ghana's New Government
africa.com number three story

A Victory For Somali Refugees

“Today is a historic day for more than a quarter of a million refugees who were at risk of being forcefully returned to Somalia, where they would have been at serious risk of human rights abuses.”

Al Jazeera
Somali Refugees
africa.com number four story

Tensions And Mixed Emotions Ahead Of South Africa’s Presidential Speech

President Jacob Zuma has attempted to start his his annual State of the Nation Address, amid shouting from the opposition. The parties left before he could even begin.

eNCA
President Jacob Zuma
africa.com number five story

First Images Of Madonna And Her Twin Girls From Malawi

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family.”

Africa News
madonna adopts
africa.com number six story

The Biggest Causes Of Air Pollution In Africa

Kerosene, used in homes all over the continent to light homes and cook foods, is a deadly threat that many people simply didn’t know about.

 

Quartz Africa
air pollution
africa.com number seven story

Refugees From South Sudan Find A Home In Uganda

These pictures show why Uganda is rated as the best country for refugees. More than 270,000 found shelter in Bidi Bidi camp, where the local community continues the country’s tradition of helping those in need.

The Guardian
Refugees From South Sudaan
africa.com number eight story

What Is Behind Africa’s Land Disputes?

Forced evictions of local communities from their lands by foreign companies fuel around two-thirds of land ownership disputes across Africa, often sparking strikes or violence which can prove costly to investors.

CNBC Africa
Africa's land disputes
africa.com number nine story

Nigerians Are Fed Up

Hundreds of Nigerians marched through the streets of Lagos calling for a change of government. A rare show of public dissent that reflected mounting anger over an absentee president and a sputtering economy.

Reuters
nigerians show public dissent
africa.com number ten story

Kenya’s Little League Gains Popularity

Baseball may be known as the American pastime, but it has gained considerable popularity in parts of Latin America and Asia. Now the sport is gaining ground on another continent, Africa.

Voice of Africa
kenya's little league