africa.com number one story

What Now As Leader Of DRC’s Main Opposition Dies

Supporters of Etienne Tshisekedi, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s veteran opposition leader, have gathered in the capital, Kinshasa, to express their shock at his death.

Africa News
Mourners
africa.com number two story

There’s A Whole New Continent Underneath Mauritius

“Mauritia,” what researchers have dubbed the continental fragment, likely broke off of the supercontinent Gondwana as it splintered some 200 million years ago to form the continents of Africa, India, Australia, South America, and Antarctica.

Quartz Africa
Mauritia
africa.com number three story

Mugabe Gives The African Union A Piece Of His Mind

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has lashed out at African leaders, saying they lack principles and are easily swayed after they voted to readmit Morocco to the African Union.

Daily Nation
Mugabe at the podium
africa.com number four story

Deadly Fate For Nigeria’s Death Row Inmates

A judge has urged state governors to sign the death warrant of over 1,600 inmates on death sentence in order to decongest the prisons.

Premium Times
behind bars
africa.com number five story

Fashion Can Be A Major Growth Driver For African Nations

At a tailors’ workshop in Kibera, Nairobi’s sprawling slum, business has gone global for a group of women. After years spent sewing clothes for the local market, the 10 tailors have started on international orders for bow ties.

The Guardian
fashion floor factory
africa.com number six story

Family Dog Put Down After Biting President’s Son

Habibu Barrow,8, died in hospital after being bitten by the dog at his aunt’s house in a coastal resort near Banjul, Gambia. It is unclear why the dog attacked the young boy.
.

BBC
Gambia's president's son
africa.com number seven story

Somali Refugees In Limbo

More than 25,000 refugees from Somalia, were in the pipeline to be resettled in the United States. But their hopes were crushed by President Trump’s executive order to freeze the refugee flow into the United States for at least four months.

New York Times
Stranded people
africa.com number eight story

Who Are The Young People Making A Difference In Africa?

Forbes Africa is on the hunt for 30 under 30 entrepreneurs building empires, creating jobs and transforming Africa.

CNBC Africa
Forbes List
africa.com number nine story

Blind Moroccan Man Weaves A Beautiful Tapestry

A man blinded in an accident more than 20 years ago has found a new purpose in weaving. Moroccan Ahmed Aznat produces colourful fabrics — even though he can’t see his loom.

CGTN Africa
Loom machine
africa.com number ten story

Book A Room Under The Sea

Built on the little-known Pemba Island off Tanzania and Zanzibar’s mainland, Manta Resort boasts many eye-popping details but none more breathtaking than its Underwater Room.

CNN
Pemba Island