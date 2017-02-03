What Now As Leader Of DRC’s Main Opposition Dies
Supporters of Etienne Tshisekedi, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s veteran opposition leader, have gathered in the capital, Kinshasa, to express their shock at his death.
There’s A Whole New Continent Underneath Mauritius
“Mauritia,” what researchers have dubbed the continental fragment, likely broke off of the supercontinent Gondwana as it splintered some 200 million years ago to form the continents of Africa, India, Australia, South America, and Antarctica.
Mugabe Gives The African Union A Piece Of His Mind
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has lashed out at African leaders, saying they lack principles and are easily swayed after they voted to readmit Morocco to the African Union.
Deadly Fate For Nigeria’s Death Row Inmates
A judge has urged state governors to sign the death warrant of over 1,600 inmates on death sentence in order to decongest the prisons.
Fashion Can Be A Major Growth Driver For African Nations
At a tailors’ workshop in Kibera, Nairobi’s sprawling slum, business has gone global for a group of women. After years spent sewing clothes for the local market, the 10 tailors have started on international orders for bow ties.
Family Dog Put Down After Biting President’s Son
Habibu Barrow,8, died in hospital after being bitten by the dog at his aunt’s house in a coastal resort near Banjul, Gambia. It is unclear why the dog attacked the young boy.
Somali Refugees In Limbo
More than 25,000 refugees from Somalia, were in the pipeline to be resettled in the United States. But their hopes were crushed by President Trump’s executive order to freeze the refugee flow into the United States for at least four months.
Who Are The Young People Making A Difference In Africa?
Forbes Africa is on the hunt for 30 under 30 entrepreneurs building empires, creating jobs and transforming Africa.
Blind Moroccan Man Weaves A Beautiful Tapestry
A man blinded in an accident more than 20 years ago has found a new purpose in weaving. Moroccan Ahmed Aznat produces colourful fabrics — even though he can’t see his loom.
Book A Room Under The Sea
Built on the little-known Pemba Island off Tanzania and Zanzibar’s mainland, Manta Resort boasts many eye-popping details but none more breathtaking than its Underwater Room.