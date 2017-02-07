Somalia Prepares For Election
Presidential candidates in Somalia rounded off campaigning with an unprecedented televised debate on Monday, dominated by issues of corruption, security and U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban.
Malawian Court Approves Madonna’s Adoption Plan
“Madonna has demonstrated over the years that she has passion for Malawi and her children and therefore the court was satisfied and could not stop the adoption of the twins.”
Brewing Tensions As Nigeria Shuts Down Bush Refineries
Authorities have spent the last eight months holding peace talks with the militants. But community leaders say the talks will go nowhere unless the government legalises the bush refineries, which support tens of thousands of people locally.
Cameroon Is Still Offline
A crippling Internet shutdown is entering a third week in the English-speaking region of Cameroon. The government suspended services for Southwest and Northwest province after a series of protests that resulted in violence and the arrest of community leaders.
Ivorian Government Needs To Resolve Dissent In The Army
Reporters say the latest incident demonstrates that the announced ‘return to calm’ and restored order in the military were quite fragile.
How South African Mines Are Cutting Down Costs
Many companies are experimenting with new ways of cutting into mineral deposits to improve profit margins.
Meet The Waste Disposers At Kenyan Markets
A herd of 20 meandering camels, brought in from arid northern Kenya to act as garbage disposals for the market’s food waste.
DIY Contraceptive For Ugandan Women
It is currently being tested in remote regions of Uganda. PATH says it is affordable as it can go for a dollar per dose in some of the world’s poorest countries.
New Gecko Species Found In Madagascar
A newly discovered species of gecko has tearaway skin that leaves predators with nothing but a mouthful of scales when attacked.
A Call To Mugabe From Trump Becomes Butt Of SNL Joke
The show’s climax moment came when Trump’s character is told to “call some random little country and show them who’s boss.” After calling Zimbabwe’s president, Trump’s character says “Zimbabwe, there’s a new sheriff in town.”