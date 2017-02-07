africa.com number one story

Somalia Prepares For Election

Presidential candidates in Somalia rounded off campaigning with an unprecedented televised debate on Monday, dominated by issues of corruption, security and U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Voice Of America
Campaign Banners
africa.com number two story

Malawian Court Approves Madonna’s Adoption Plan

“Madonna has demonstrated over the years that she has passion for Malawi and her children and therefore the court was satisfied and could not stop the adoption of the twins.”

Reuters
Madonna and family
africa.com number three story

Brewing Tensions As Nigeria Shuts Down Bush Refineries

Authorities have spent the last eight months holding peace talks with the militants. But community leaders say the talks will go nowhere unless the government legalises the bush refineries, which support tens of thousands of people locally.

Mail & Guardian Africa
Bush refinery Nigeria
africa.com number four story

Cameroon Is Still Offline

A crippling Internet shutdown is entering a third week in the English-speaking region of Cameroon. The government suspended services for Southwest and Northwest province after a series of protests that resulted in violence and the arrest of community leaders.

CNN
Cameroon Shutdown
africa.com number five story

Ivorian Government Needs To Resolve Dissent In The Army

Reporters say the latest incident demonstrates that the announced ‘return to calm’ and restored order in the military were quite fragile.

France 24
Ivorian army
africa.com number six story

How South African Mines Are Cutting Down Costs

Many companies are experimenting with new ways of cutting into mineral deposits to improve profit margins.

CNBC Africa
SA Mine
africa.com number seven story

Meet The Waste Disposers At Kenyan Markets

A herd of 20 meandering camels, brought in from arid northern Kenya to act as garbage disposals for the market’s food waste.

eNCA
Camel trade
africa.com number eight story

DIY Contraceptive For Ugandan Women

It is currently being tested in remote regions of Uganda. PATH says it is affordable as it can go for a dollar per dose in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Africa News
DIY Contraceptive
africa.com number nine story

New Gecko Species Found In Madagascar

A newly discovered species of gecko has tearaway skin that leaves predators with nothing but a mouthful of scales when attacked.

BBC
Gecko species
africa.com number ten story

A Call To Mugabe From Trump Becomes Butt Of SNL Joke

The show’s climax moment came when Trump’s character is told to “call some random little country and show them who’s boss.” After calling Zimbabwe’s president, Trump’s character says “Zimbabwe, there’s a new sheriff in town.”

Quartz Africa
SNL Skit