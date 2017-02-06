The Underground World Of FGM In Egypt
Dayas have been discouraged by the 2007 criminalization of FGM, which now comes with the threat of years in prison. Instead, Egyptian doctors increasingly carry out the cut in secret in the early morning or late at night – charging the parents large amounts for the procedure.
Deja Vu As Nigerian President Extends Medical Visit
Many Nigerians rightly feel like they’ve been here before. In 2010, then president Musa Yar’adua passed away in office, at 58, after months of ill health despite repeated assurances by the presidency.
Cameroon Lives Up To Its Name At Afcon
Cameroon won their fifth Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Gabon on Sunday and it was arguably their greatest triumph.
Rare Frog Found In Zimbabwe
The research team found the first male specimen on Dec. 3 after they followed an animal call they had not heard before. They then discovered two other males and a female. Mr. Hopkins said he been looking for the cave squeaker for eight years.
Tunisia Operators Allegedly Lied About Security
Paul Thompson said he and his wife, Zoe, raised safety concerns with the travel agent after the attack on the Bardo museum in Tunis in March 2015, which claimed the lives of 21 people, including a British national, but were assured that it was a “one-off”, similar to the 7 July 2005 bombings in London
Dakar Going Green
By anticipating disasters, creating more green spaces to help curb climate change, and tackling problems like waste, Dakar is aiminal.
Ethiopia Unveils New Development Plan At Mining Summit
Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Motuma Mekassa Zeru, told delegates gathered for a country case study at the Investing in Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Monday that the country had identified the mining sector as a priority for development.
Tanzania Finally Heeds Investors’ Pleas
Government says it needs $46.2 billion in investment over the next 20 years to revamp ageing energy infrastructure and meet soaring demand for electricity.
World’s Largest Cocoa Producer Wants Compensation From Defaulting Exporters
Ivory Coast usually auctions about 80 percent of the bigger of two annual crops before the season starts in October. Some local companies have defaulted on their contracts after wrongly speculating that prices would rise.
Malawian Girls Prove Their Cricket Mettle
Although the sport has emerged from its colonial shadow, cricket remains a game for the privileged males. For the vast majority of Malawians, only recently has the sport begun to slowly open its doors.