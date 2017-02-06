africa.com number one story

The Underground World Of FGM In Egypt

Dayas have been discouraged by the 2007 criminalization of FGM, which now comes with the threat of years in prison. Instead, Egyptian doctors increasingly carry out the cut in secret in the early morning or late at night – charging the parents large amounts for the procedure.

CNN
FGM March
Deja Vu As Nigerian President Extends Medical Visit

Many Nigerians rightly feel like they’ve been here before. In 2010, then president Musa Yar’adua passed away in office, at 58, after months of ill health despite repeated assurances by the presidency.

Quartz Africa
Muhammadu Buhari
Cameroon Lives Up To Its Name At Afcon

Cameroon won their fifth Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Gabon on Sunday and it was arguably their greatest triumph.

BBC
Cameroon fans
Rare Frog Found In Zimbabwe

The research team found the first male specimen on Dec. 3 after they followed an animal call they had not heard before. They then discovered two other males and a female. Mr. Hopkins said he been looking for the cave squeaker for eight years.

New York Times
cave squeaker frog
Tunisia Operators Allegedly Lied About Security

Paul Thompson said he and his wife, Zoe, raised safety concerns with the travel agent after the attack on the Bardo museum in Tunis in March 2015, which claimed the lives of 21 people, including a British national, but were assured that it was a “one-off”, similar to the 7 July 2005 bombings in London

BBC
Memorial on the beach
Dakar Going Green

By anticipating disasters, creating more green spaces to help curb climate change, and tackling problems like waste, Dakar is aiminal.

Voice Of America
Streets in Dakar
Ethiopia Unveils New Development Plan At Mining Summit

Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Motuma Mekassa Zeru, told delegates gathered for a country case study at the Investing in Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Monday that the country had identified the mining sector as a priority for development.

eNCA
Mine in Ethiopia
Tanzania Finally Heeds Investors’ Pleas

Government says it needs $46.2 billion in investment over the next 20 years to revamp ageing energy infrastructure and meet soaring demand for electricity.

CNBC Africa
Power lines
World’s Largest Cocoa Producer Wants Compensation From Defaulting Exporters

Ivory Coast usually auctions about 80 percent of the bigger of two annual crops before the season starts in October. Some local companies have defaulted on their contracts after wrongly speculating that prices would rise.

Bloomberg
cocoa plants
Malawian Girls Prove Their Cricket Mettle

Although the sport has emerged from its colonial shadow, cricket remains a game for the privileged males. For the vast majority of Malawians, only recently has the sport begun to slowly open its doors.

Al Jazeera
Femal cricketers