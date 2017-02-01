African Leaders Send A Message That The ICC Can’t Ignore
African heads of state have adopted a strategy for mass withdrawal from the International Criminal Court as the African Union summit comes to an end – but many have reservations.
Medical Community Condemns Death Of 94 Mentally Ill Patients
The South African Medical Association says the former Head Of Health In Gauteng, Qedani Mahlangu cannot “simply walk away” following the revelation that 94 mentally ill patients died on her watch.
Can Popular Nigerian Muso Rally His Fans For Anti-Government March?
In a statement, Hip hop star 2Face said that “the people have hoped for a better Nigeria since 1999 but things are not getting any better for the majority. We are still where we are – poor and desperate. I will no longer be quiet”
Anti Mugabe Pastor Gets Icy Reception Upon Arrival
A Zimbabwean pastor, accused of trying to overthrow President Robert Mugabe’s government after calling for protests, was arrested at the airport when he flew home from the United States.
What Do Ethiopian Coffee And Shoes Have In Common?
Bethlehem Alemu. The entrepreneur is hoping to do more for Ethiopia’s recovery with a new business she’s about to launch: Garden of Coffee. Guests who visit the Addis Ababa cafe will be able to watch local coffee beans being roasted and ground.
A Milestone For Public Health In Africa
Leaders have launched an agency to tackle global threats such as Ebola and pledged to make immunisation available throughout the continent by 2020.
Ghana’s New Government Finds Huge Budget Deficit
“We have been very surprised by the fiscal data. How are you supposed to manage an economy with faulty data?”
Algeria To Develop A New $3.5bn Port
El Hamdania, which is located 70km west of Algiers, is to be developed in phases with eventual annual handling capacity of 6.3m TEU per year, spread over 23 berths.
Kenya’s Mobile Penetration Not As High As Predicted
Mobile phone ownership in Kenya, home of the world’s largest mobile money platform and one of Africa’s most mobile friendly economies, is a little lower than previously thought.
No Child’s Play For These Ugandan Youths
Action movies are big business in Uganda’s film industry and these children are trained stunt actors. They are known as the Wakastarz and one of them dreams of one day acting with Angelina Jolie.