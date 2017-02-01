africa.com number one story

African Leaders Send A Message That The ICC Can’t Ignore

African heads of state have adopted a strategy for mass withdrawal from the International Criminal Court as the African Union summit comes to an end – but many have reservations.

Mail & Guardian Africa
ICC Building
africa.com number two story

Medical Community Condemns Death Of 94 Mentally Ill Patients

The South African Medical Association says the former Head Of Health In Gauteng, Qedani Mahlangu cannot “simply walk away” following the revelation that 94 mentally ill patients died on her watch.

eNCA
Homes under water
africa.com number three story

Can Popular Nigerian Muso Rally His Fans For Anti-Government March?

In a statement, Hip hop star 2Face said that “the people have hoped for a better Nigeria since 1999 but things are not getting any better for the majority. We are still where we are – poor and desperate. I will no longer be quiet”

Vanguard
Nigerian Musician
africa.com number four story

Anti Mugabe Pastor Gets Icy Reception Upon Arrival

A Zimbabwean pastor, accused of trying to overthrow President Robert Mugabe’s government after calling for protests, was arrested at the airport when he flew home from the United States.

Reuters
Zimbabwe pastor
africa.com number five story

What Do Ethiopian Coffee And Shoes Have In Common?

Bethlehem Alemu. The entrepreneur is hoping to do more for Ethiopia’s recovery with a new business she’s about to launch: Garden of Coffee. Guests who visit the Addis Ababa cafe will be able to watch local coffee beans being roasted and ground.

CNN
Bethlehem Alemu
africa.com number six story

A Milestone For Public Health In Africa

Leaders have launched an agency to tackle global threats such as Ebola and pledged to make immunisation available throughout the continent by 2020.

The Guardian
Immunisation
africa.com number seven story

Ghana’s New Government Finds Huge Budget Deficit

“We have been very surprised by the fiscal data. How are you supposed to manage an economy with faulty data?”

Business Day Live
Money
africa.com number eight story

Algeria To Develop A New $3.5bn Port

El Hamdania, which is located 70km west of Algiers, is to be developed in phases with eventual annual handling capacity of 6.3m TEU per year, spread over 23 berths.

African Business Magazine
Algeria port
africa.com number nine story

Kenya’s Mobile Penetration Not As High As Predicted

Mobile phone ownership in Kenya, home of the world’s largest mobile money platform and one of Africa’s most mobile friendly economies, is a little lower than previously thought.

Quartz Africa
phones charging
africa.com number ten story

No Child’s Play For These Ugandan Youths

Action movies are big business in Uganda’s film industry and these children are trained stunt actors. They are known as the Wakastarz and one of them dreams of one day acting with Angelina Jolie.

BBC
Uganda stuntman