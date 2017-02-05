Why Morocco Was Brought Back Into The AU Fold
Morocco’s return to the African Union after a 33-year absence is being greeted with joy at home where it is seen as a diplomatic triumph that will help the country to regain its position as a leader on the continent.
Trump’s Ban On Migrants From Muslim Countries Has Been Overturned
U.S. authorities have rolled back a controversial travel ban on people from seven mainly Muslim countries after a judge suspended it. Anyone arriving from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan or Yemen were to face a 90-day visa suspension.
#ThisFlag Pastor Goes Straight To Jail
A Zimbabwean pastor at the heart of a protest movement against President Robert Mugabe was denied bail on Friday, leaving him facing at least two weeks in jail before his next hearing on charges of plotting to overthrow the government.
What Etienne Tshisekedi’s Death Means For DRC
Analysts say political wrangling within Tshisekedi’s party may weaken gains they had made so far.
Women In Lesotho Are Far More Literate Than Men
Lesotho has nearly 1.6 girls for every boy enrolled in secondary school — the most extreme ratio in favor of girls in the world.
Reporting From Somalia’s Frontline
Sustaining injuries during explosions and attacks by al-Shabab is a common experience for journalists working in Mogadishu. Most of the reporters are freelancers, with no security to protect them and no health benefits if they are injured on the job.
Meet The New AU Commissioner
While campaigning for the job, Chadian Foreign Minister Moussa Faki Mahamat, said he dreamt of an Africa where the “sound of guns would be drowned out by cultural songs and rumbling factories” and pledged to streamline the bureaucratic AU during his four-year term in office.
Medical Community Condemns Death Of 94 Mentally Ill Patients
The South African Medical Association says the former Head Of Health In Gauteng, Qedani Mahlangu cannot “simply walk away” following the revelation that 94 mentally ill patients died on her watch.
Can Popular Nigerian Muso Rally His Fans For Anti-Government March?
In a statement, Hip hop star 2Face said that “the people have hoped for a better Nigeria since 1999 but things are not getting any better for the majority. We are still where we are – poor and desperate. I will no longer be quiet.”
There’s A Whole New Continent Underneath Mauritius
“Mauritia,” what researchers have dubbed the continental fragment, likely broke off of the supercontinent Gondwana as it splintered some 200 million years ago to form the continents of Africa, India, Australia, South America, and Antarctica.