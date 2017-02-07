Photos: Meet the Ethiopian Artist Behind Beyonce’s Stunning Maternity Shoot
Awol Erizku is fast on his way to becoming a household name thanks to his latest nod from Queen B. By now, you’ve likely seen his striking maternity pics of Beyonce, but here’s your chance to learn more about this Ethiopian-American creative and his broader body of work.
Nairobibounce: Meet Kenyan Alternative Music Producer Blinky Bill
Nairobi’s a hotbed of creativity ranging from the arts to technology, and alt-music producer “Blinky” Bill Sellanga is one of its shining lights.
Lust, Desire And Fruit: Defying Sexual Politics In Johannesburg
Her work is controversial, but she’s just being herself. Get to know Joburg’s Laura Windvogel, whose striking art also packs a powerful message about the challenges of life for a woman of colour.
South African Food Is Perfectly Peculiar And You Should Embrace The Madness
A native South African shares her passion for the wild variety of cuisines that showcase the melting pot of her country’s cooking.
Photographer Siaka Soppo Traore Creates A Bridge Between Two Cultures
One of the hottest photographers in Africa, Siaka Soppo Traore turns his lens toward a hip hop convention meant to highlight dance talents and bridge the cultures of Senegal and Cameroon.
Sierra Leone Enters Miss Universe Competition For The First Time
Get to know Hawa Kamara, the talented young woman who will represent Sierra Leone for the first time in the Miss Universe competition.
“Egypt Restates African Heritage, Commitment To The Continent
In an interesting statement, Eygpt’s government reaffirms its cultural identification and commitment to Africa.
This South African Opera Singer Will Leave You in Awe
Listen to a beautiful performance by Pretty Yende, the South African opera diva whose talent never ceases to amaze.
Made-In-Africa: Brother Vellies Is Transforming Traditional African Footwear Into High Fashion
Thanks to innovative design and fine African craftsmanship, you too can own a high-fashion version of the traditional African desert boot, aka the “vellie.”
No Child’s Play For These Ugandan Youths
Action movies are big business in Uganda’s film industry and these children are trained stunt actors. They are known as the Wakastarz and one of them dreams of one day acting with Angelina Jolie.