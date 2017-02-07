africa.com number one story

Photos: Meet the Ethiopian Artist Behind Beyonce’s Stunning Maternity Shoot

Awol Erizku is fast on his way to becoming a household name thanks to his latest nod from Queen B. By now, you’ve likely seen his striking maternity pics of Beyonce, but here’s your chance to learn more about this Ethiopian-American creative and his broader body of work.

okayafrica
beyonce maternity
africa.com number two story

Nairobibounce: Meet Kenyan Alternative Music Producer Blinky Bill

Nairobi’s a hotbed of creativity ranging from the arts to technology, and alt-music producer “Blinky” Bill Sellanga is one of its shining lights.

Design Indaba
blinky bill art
africa.com number three story

Lust, Desire And Fruit: Defying Sexual Politics In Johannesburg

Her work is controversial, but she’s just being herself.  Get to know Joburg’s Laura Windvogel, whose striking art also packs a powerful message about the challenges of life for a woman of colour.

CNN
Lady Skollie
africa.com number four story

South African Food Is Perfectly Peculiar And You Should Embrace The Madness

A native South African shares her passion for the wild variety of cuisines that showcase the melting pot of her country’s cooking.

Huffington Post
Outdoor barbecue
africa.com number five story

Photographer Siaka Soppo Traore Creates A Bridge Between Two Cultures

One of the hottest photographers in Africa, Siaka Soppo Traore turns his lens toward a hip hop convention meant to highlight dance talents and bridge the cultures of Senegal and Cameroon.

design inadaba
extreme images
africa.com number six story

Sierra Leone Enters Miss Universe Competition For The First Time

Get to know Hawa Kamara, the talented young woman who will represent Sierra Leone for the first time in the Miss Universe competition.

CNN
miss sierra leone
africa.com number seven story

“Egypt Restates African Heritage, Commitment To The Continent

In an interesting statement, Eygpt’s government reaffirms its cultural identification and commitment to Africa.

Guardian Nigeria
Egypt islands
africa.com number eight story

This South African Opera Singer Will Leave You in Awe

Listen to a beautiful performance by Pretty Yende, the South African opera diva whose talent never ceases to amaze.

okayafrica
south african opera singer
africa.com number nine story

Made-In-Africa: Brother Vellies Is Transforming Traditional African Footwear Into High Fashion

Thanks to innovative design and fine African craftsmanship, you too can own a high-fashion version of the traditional African desert boot, aka the “vellie.”

Konbini
Shoe designer
africa.com number ten story

No Child’s Play For These Ugandan Youths

Action movies are big business in Uganda’s film industry and these children are trained stunt actors. They are known as the Wakastarz and one of them dreams of one day acting with Angelina Jolie.

BBC
Wakastarz