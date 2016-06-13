Africa is considered as the birthplace of human civilization, with the east African region of Nubia being regarded as the location of the Garden of Eden where Adam and Eve were born. Ancient Egypt is the most famous African empire that dominates the religious, scientific and anthropological spheres of study as it spearheaded writing, agricultural, societal, political and military systems. It left an indelible mark on the world with its construction techniques, advanced irrigation and farming systems, its system of mathematics and medicine and its popular Pharaohs. Other kingdoms came into existence after the Egyptian era, and below are 10 of the most significant ones:
The Axum Empire [also known as Aksum Empire] was located in modern day northern Ethiopia and Eritrea, and rose to prominence and prestige around 100 BC. The empire was an important marketplace for ivory, which it exported throughout the ancient world. It also traded in exotic animal skin and gold with other countries in the ancient world, which resulted in abundant wealth and power. It built a centralized state that tightly controlled its people. The empire’s geographical location enabled it to benefit from trade and moving goods as it took advantage of the trading system that linked the Roman Empire with India. Their Adulis port by the red sea became the main port for export, and by the third century, Axum had succeeded Meroë, the capital of Kush, in becoming the supplier of African goods to the Roman Empire.
It is also the first African empire to manufacture its own coins. This came as a result of the development of its own currency in the third century. It adopted Christianity as a religion in the third century after King Ezana converted to Christianity and declared it as the empire’s official faith, making it the first African state to do so and one of the few Christian states in the world. The official language that was established was called Geez, and a writing script was developed for it. At its height, Axum controlled northern Ethiopia, Eritrea, northern Sudan, southern Egypt, Djibouti, Western Yemen, and southern Saudi Arabia, totaling 1.25 million square kilometers, and was the meeting place of various cultures including Egyptian, Sudanic, and Arabic, Indian, Jewish, Buddhist and Nubian peoples.
It is alleged that the empire is the resting place of King Solomon’s Ark of the Covenant and home of the Queen of Sheba. It is thought that the decline of the empire occurred around the 7th century due to the spread of Islam across northeastern Africa and the subsequent exclusion of the empire from regional trade as well as isolation from the rest of the Christian world.
The Sonicke developed a monarchy, resulting in the kingdom growing in political and military might, expanding throughout the kingdom and subduing smaller kingdoms to its rule. It also had sophisticated methods of administration and taxation. The vibrant trade in the kingdom resulted in written documentation being kept, most notably documentation by the Cordoban scholar al-Bakri, who consolidated a number of collected stories from travellers to the region into a detailed description of the kingdom in 1067 AD. Islam was embraced by the kingdom during its spread across northern Africa during the 7th and 8th centuries when Saharan traders introduced their new religion to the region. The royal court, however, did not convert, opting to retain traditional religious practices throughout the city. The kingdom declined during the 11th century after a series of military attacks by the Berbers in the north and the Almoravids, resulting in the loss of power for the Sonicke. The provinces of the kingdom eventually broke up into independent states, ending the formidable power of the kingdom.
Timbuktu became an important cultural hub not only for the empire, but for Africa and the world. It became home to the biggest libraries and Islamic universities, and it was the cultural and educational hub for scientists, scholars and artists of African and the Middle East. The world’s oldest known constitution, the Kurukan Fuga, was adopted in the semi-democratic empire. It was created after 1235 by an assembly of nobles to create a government for the newly established empire, dividing the empire into ruling clans that were represented at a great assembly called the Gbara. The Gbara was the deliberative body of the empire and they were given a voice in the government and were a check against the emperor’s power. It was presided over by a belen-tigui (master of ceremonies) who recognized anyone who wanted to speak, including the emperor. The Gbara and the Kurukan Fuga remained in existence until 1645. The empire declined after internal strife plagued the palace and after smaller states opted for independence from the empire to break free of its rule to reap the benefits of the salt and gold trade. The Wolof group were the first to break free from the empire, creating the Jolof Empire in mid-1300 AD. This was followed by the Tuareg seizure of Timbuktu, which had detrimental commercial consequences for the wealthy city and a rebellion in Gao that led to rise of the Songhai empire after its invasion ended Malian power in the savanna.
Gao was established as the empire’s capital city in the 11th century, and was a vibrant trade centre. The first great ruler of the kingdom was Sunni Ali Ber, who was responsible for the empire’s expansion and the control of important Trans-Saharan trade routes. After his death in 1492, his son, Sonni Baru, took over as emperor but ruled for only a year, losing the throne to Emperor Askia Muhammad Toure. He was a devout Muslim and established Sharia law throughout the kingdom, and also strengthened political and cultural ties with the rest of the Muslim world through encouraging immigration of scholars and skilled workers from Arabia, Egypt, Morocco and Muslim Spain. He was the first West African ruler to allow the exchange of ambassadors with these and other Muslim states. The empire continued to enjoy peace and prosperity under a succession of emperors after Askia Muhammad Toure’s death in 1528, owing much of it to agriculture. The empire’s demise begin in 1591 after a Moroccan invasion led by Sultan Ahmad I al-Mansur Saadi. After conquering the empire, logistical implications of ruling the land led to the Moroccans withdrawing from the region in 1661. Various emperors attempted to restore the empire to its former glory, whoever a French colonial invasion in 1901 led to its final demise.
It exported gold, ivory, and frankincense. Slaves were also traded with Arabia and India. In 1270 AD, the Zagwe Dynasty was overthrown by the Solomonid who are said to be descendants of King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba. The group came about with a fusion of Geez and Cushitic speaking people, birthing the Amhara people, who remain culturally dominant in modern day Ethiopia. The Solomonid continued to rule Ethiopia with until 1974, when the last emperor, Haile Selassie, was deposed in 1974 by a pro-Soviet Marxist-Leninist military junta, the “Derg,” led by Mengistu Haile Mariam, signifying an end to the empire.
The empire developed advanced artistic creations made of bronze, iron and ivory that was commonly created for various royal ceremonies. Artworks included bronze wall plaques and life-sized bronze heads of the Obas of Benin, with the most common artifact being based on Queen Idia. The empire grew in wealth during the 16th century due to lave trade with Europe as they sold off their war captives. The empire built a strong mercantile relationship with Portugal in the 1400s, and the two nations traded tropical goods, slaves and European goods and weapons. Visitors and Christian missionaries came to the empire during this time. The English formed a relationship with the empire in the 1500s, trading in ivory, slaves and other goods, with visitors going back to Europe to tell tales the great empire. The empire began its decline in the 1800s after the slaying of eight British representatives in Benin territory due to diplomatic disputes. The British retaliated with a punitive expedition where British forces conquered and burned the city, destroying much of the country’s treasured art and dispersing nearly all that remained. The Oba is still in existence today, and is very much respected in Nigeria as he most revered traditional ruler. His powers are largely ceremonial and religious.
The second kingdom of Kush emerged due to the decline of Egyptian control over Nubia. With Napata as its capital, the kingdom grew in influence and dominance over Egypt’s southern regions. By 671 BC, Kush became an independent state again when Egypt was defeated by the Assyrians in an invasion, but internal strife between rulers of the kingdom led to the downfall of Napata. A new capital further south called Meroë was established as a result. Even though Egyptian culture and religion was deeply entrenched in Kush, Meroë developed its own language and writing script, breaking away from Egyptian hieroglyphics, and prospered due to its political stability, peaceful trading relations with neighbors and powerful military presence. The Kushites are thought to be the oldest civilization on earth, with Nubia being regarded as the location of the Garden of Eden. They are also regarded as the oldest civilization that was progressive, were female rulers were a norm.