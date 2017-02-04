Africa Could Be An Economic Powerhouse In Just 10 Years
The continent is not destined to lag behind the rest of the world economy. On the contrary, it could easily become a global economic powerhouse – and within the next decade.
Ford Tries To Save Its Brand In South Africa
“We recognise that‚ during the initial process‚ customers and the public were not well enough informed about the situation‚ and for that Ford sincerely apologises.”
Ethiopian Coffee And Shoes Anyone?
Bethlehem Alemu is hoping to do more for Ethiopia’s recovery with a new business she’s about to launch: Garden of Coffee. Guests who visit the Addis Ababa cafe will be able to watch local coffee beans being roasted and ground.
Nigerian Rapper Looks To Start His Own Silicon Valley
Debo Olaosebikan, 31, is the cofounder and chief technology officer of two-year-old Gigster, an on-demand service for software development and design connecting a network of vetted freelancers with companies that need their talent.
Who Are The Young People Making A Difference In Africa?
Forbes Africa is on the hunt for 30 under 30 entrepreneurs building empires, creating jobs and transforming Africa.
Ghana’s New Government Finds Huge Budget Deficit
“We have been very surprised by the fiscal data. How are you supposed to manage an economy with faulty data?”
Nigeria Has The Highest Number Of Internet Subscribers
The West African country, with over 180 million people, is awarded a special prize for advancing the cause of internet connection in sub-Saharan Africa.
Ivorian Economy Takes A Slight Knock
Cocoa grinders in Ivory Coast are holding off on new investments after military and social unrest this month, potentially denting government plans to boost processing of the commodity in the world’s top grower.
How To Ensure That Funding For African Startups Doesn’t Dip Again
African startups will need more grassroots support, both from customers and investors. The expansion of interest by local and African diaspora angel investors, through organizations like African Business Angel Network (ABAN), is a promising sign of what’s possible.
Fashion Can Be A Major Growth Driver For African Nations
At a tailors’ workshop in Kibera, Nairobi’s sprawling slum, business has gone global for a group of women. After years spent sewing clothes for the local market, the 10 tailors have started on international orders for bow ties.