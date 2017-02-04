The Nigerian creative industry is experiencing a leap in several fronts, but the comic/animation sub sector is in dire need of a push to gain a holistic industry growth.
The local comic/animation industry can be likened to a pretty damsel in the corner of the room no one seems to be noticing. It has massive potentials in terms of GDP expansion, increase in employment rate and decent return on investment. When we consider comics/animation, the targeted age grade is usually between the ages of 5 up to 35 or even older. However, a simple industry expert eye survey puts the percentage level of local content awareness at 15-20%. This interprets as the percentage of Nigerians in that age grade who are aware of local comics/animation and are following.
How do we make lovers of comic/animation take notice of our work? How would we make them begin to appreciate it and esteem our local content as highly as they do the foreign ones?
The rest of the population only know of foreign comic contents or do not recognise some of the local ones as such. It is no doubt that there is a huge followership of comic/animation in Nigeria. So the question of attracting readership does not arise. The question that arises however is, how do we make lovers of comic/animation take notice of our work? How would we make them begin to appreciate it and esteem our local content as highly as they do the foreign ones?
The success of local comic books/animation like E.X.O. (which has just gone into animation), Guardian Prime, Vantage, and animation like B.O.L.A, House of Ajebo, OurOwnArea, PlayThing. has proven that if the story line is compelling, quality is good and publicity is right then the business will be profitable. But effective PR and quality takes good funding. Funding comes but from interested investors. Investors don’t get interested until they understand the industry and are convinced of the potentials therein.
As far as quality of production is concerned, given some latest works out there like Vantage, Strike Guard, Chronicles of the New Born, one can safely say we are nearing top notch. This credit however can be attributed to a talent pool that is on steroids. To get our works at par with global standards, local comic makers/animator creators would need equipment and tools that are high end. This again leads us back to the argument in the preceding paragraph. Investment and funding.
This is where Lagos Comic Con comes in, the annual Lagos Comic Con plays a crucial role of helping comic/animation makers/creators find a market. Because the conference is developed in a style that brings people from all works of life together under one roof, it becomes an excellent market place to reach new comic enthusiasts and even people who had hitherto not made up their minds about comics/animation.
Lagos Comic Con importantly creates comic/animation awareness in the minds of the general public so that Nigerians begin to pay attention to what is being produced locally. In the build up to each event, the publicity is stepped up and spread out to cover comic and other related industries. This drives the public consciousness in ways that are innumerable.
Lagos Comic Con also goes a long way in encouraging hard work and rewarding excellence among industry players. One way it does this is by giving the Comic Panel Award. This gesture at the least assures comic makers, both winners and runners-up, that people takes notice of their hard work, successes and advancement. One result we take from this is the improved quality we observe year after year from comic makers and animation creators.
There is also a priceless opportunity of networking with other comic makers and related professionals at the Lagos Comic Con. The prospect of collaboration in comic and animation in Nigeria becomes less and less knotty by the smooth interaction and mutual respect the ambiance of the Lagos Comic Con creates among comic makers.
Most importantly, Lagos Comic Con brings the prowess and potentials of the Nigerian comic/animation industry to the attention of potential investors and government. Since it is a gathering of the best in display the comic industry offers, attending prospective investors are helped to cross the barrier of sector vagueness and have their questions answered.
The Nigerian comic/animation industry currently has a fairly formidable glass ceiling to break and Lagos Comic Con is out to rally more useful hands to accomplish that.
Written By Ayodele Elegba and Austine Osas (organisers of the Lagos Comic Convention)