Just in time for Valentine’s Day – because let’s face it, the ‘day of love’ is all about chocolate.

Sam Linsell, top South African food stylist and Drizzle and Dip blogger, has created chocolate stout doughnuts with (more) chocolate glaze.

“Because upscale doughnuts have become the urban food craze at the moment, I decided to put my own spin on the recipe using South Africa’s favourite milk stout chocolate variant,” said Sam.

“The richness of the chocolate stout works perfectly with these baked chocolate doughnuts, adding depth without overpowering them”, she said.

Sam’s cooking notes:

They are a delicious alternative to fried doughnuts.

Quick and very easy to whip up – baking time is 12 minutes.

Best eaten within a day or two.

For those who would like to try the easy recipe at home, see the below:

Ingredients: Doughnuts

2 cups flour

½ cup cocoa powder (unsweetened)

Pinch of salt

1 tsp baking soda

¾ cup brown sugar

1 large free-range egg, at room temperature

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup Castle Milk Stout Chocolate

½ cup buttermilk

60gms / ¼ cup / 4 Tbsp softened butter

Ingredients: The glaze

1 ½ cups icing sugar (sifted if there are lumps)

½ cup cocoa powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

5 – 6Tbsp milk

Sprinkles to decorate

Instructions: Doughnuts

Pre heat the oven to 160C / 325 F

Using an electric mixer, combine the flour, cocoa, salt, baking soda and brown sugar in a bowl. Beat in the egg, vanilla and butter on a low speed until well combined. Add the beer and briefly mix until it’s incorporated. Do not overwork the batter.

Spray a doughnut pan with cooking spray and scoop the batter into a pastry bag fitted with a wide round tip. Pipe this into the doughnut pan filling it about ¾ of the way up.

Bake for around 12 minutes until firm to the touch and when a skewer is inserted it comes out clean. Cool in the pan slightly and then transfer to a cooling rack.

Repeat with the second batch of batter as this recipe makes between 22 – 24 doughnuts.

PS: if you only have one pan, washing it between bakes cools it down.

Instructions: The glaze

To make the glaze, mix all the ingredients together in a bowl until well combined.

Dip the doughnuts in the glaze scraping off any excess. Allow them to drip on a wire baking rack with a tray underneath to catch any excess.

Decorate with your sprinkles right away and then allow the glaze to harden slightly.

*tip: to give the glaze a richer stout flavour, substitute 1 – 2 Tbsp of the milk for Castle Milk Stout Chocolate.

For more drooling, visit Drizzle and Dip