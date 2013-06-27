Obama on Mandela: “He’s a personal hero”

U.S. President Barack Obama was greeted by the joyous sound of drums when he arrived for a meeting with Senegal’s President Macky Sall today. Despite the positive bilateral talks and euphoric welcome to the continent laid out by the West African nation, the condition of ailing former statesman Nelson Mandela was not far from Mr. Obama’s thoughts.

”If and when [Mandela] passes from this place, one thing I think we’ll all know is that his legacy is one that will linger on throughout the ages.”

At a joint press conference at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, President Obama described South Africa’s first democratically elected president as having been the inspiration for his first act of political activism when he joined the anti apartheid movement as a 19-year old at Occidental College. “I think at that time I didn’t necessarily imagine that Nelson Mandela might be released, but I had read his writings and his speeches, and I understood that this was somebody who believed in that basic principle — treating people equally — and was willing to sacrifice his life for that belief.” President Obama went on to express great admiration for Mr. Mandela’s reconciliatory spirit. ”…For him to say, I embrace my former captors and my former oppressors, and believe in one nation and believe in judging people on the basis of their character and not their color — it gave me a sense of what is possible in the world when righteous people, when people of goodwill work together on behalf of a larger cause.”

The last time President Obama was in South Africa in 2005 he was a state senator and he had the opportunity to meet Mr. Mandela, a moment which he says holds great significance to him particurlarly now as he will travels to South Africa as the U.S. president after he leaves Senegal. “I’ve had the privilege of meeting Madiba and speaking to him. And he’s a personal hero, but I don’t think I’m unique in that regard. I think he’s a hero for the world,” he added.