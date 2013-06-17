Nelson Mandela’s Wife Says “Thank You!”

As Nelson Mandela prepares to spend his second week in hospital, his wife Graça Machel has thanked all those around the globe who have sent messages of support for the former president. Mandela was hospitalised on June 8 for a recurring lung infection, a condition blamed on years of exposure to harmful dust while working at the quarry as a prisoner on Robben Island. It was also during that time that he contracted tuberculosis. It is therefore inevitable that fear and concern spreads each time the 94-year old is hospitalized.

Machel says that since the recent health scare they have received “so much love and generosity” from all over the world, which has helped to “lighten the burden of anxiety” and bring the family “love, comfort and hope.”

The two wed on July 18, 1998 – the same day Mandela celebrated his 80th birthday – Machel has been a constant support to her elderly husband. She was with Mandela when he was admitted and has been by his side ever since, even cancelling a speaking engagement in London so that she should be with him. This commitment is one of the many reasons we chose to feature the two in Africa’s Top Power Couples list.

SEE BELOW FOR FULL TEXT OF GRACA MACHEL’S LETTER OF THANKS TO THE PUBLIC.

Message of Thanks by Mrs Graça Machel

Date of release: 17 June 2013

Madiba once said: “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made in the lives of others..” I have thought of his words on each occasion the world stood with him, making a difference to him, in his healing.

So much love and generosity from South Africans, Africans across the continent, and thousands more from across the world, have come our way to lighten the burden of anxiety; bringing us love, comfort and hope.

The messages have come by letter, by SMS, by phone, by twitter, by Facebook, by email, cards, flowers and the human voice, in particular the voices of children in schools or singing outside our home. We have felt the closeness of the world and the deepest meaning of strength and peace.

Our gratitude is difficult to express. But the love and peace we feel give yet more life to the simple “Thank you!”

Mrs Graça Machel