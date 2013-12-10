Since his death, images of Nelson Mandela’s most inspiring life moments have been shared across social media: the moment he walked hand-in-hand with Winnie after being released from prison; when he was sworn in as South Africa’s first black president, his celebration with celebrities at a 46664 concert.
Many around the world have also shared his words. Mandela was a great orator, beautifully encompassing the emotions of a movement in his speeches and interviews. He spoke of what he lived: courage, hope, peace, forgiveness and justice. As we continue to remember the teachings of Madiba, we look back at 10 of his most powerful quotes.
In no particular order:
“During my lifetime I have dedicated myself to this struggle of the African people. I have fought against white domination, and I have fought against black domination. I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. It is an ideal which I hope to live for and to achieve. But if needs be, it is an ideal for which I am prepared to die.”
“I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.”
“If you want to make peace with your enemy, you have to work with your enemy. Then he becomes your partner.”
“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”
“I am not a saint, unless you think of a saint as a sinner who keeps on trying.”
“As I walked out the door toward the gate that would lead to my freedom, I knew if I didn’t leave my bitterness and hatred behind, I’d still be in prison.”
“There is no passion to be found playing small – in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.”
“Overcoming poverty is not a task of charity, it is an act of justice. Like Slavery and Apartheid, poverty is not natural. It is man-made and it can be overcome and eradicated by the actions of human beings. Sometimes it falls on a generation to be great. YOU can be that great generation. Let your greatness blossom.”
“For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.”