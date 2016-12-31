#1 – Life Imitates Art As Libyan Airbus Is Hijacked
A film being shot at Malta airport about a plane hijacking was disrupted amid the real hijacking of a Libyan Airbus A320. Source: BBC
#2 – Family Of Tunisian Man Wanted For Berlin Attack Ask Him To Surrender
The day Anis Amri became Europe’s most-wanted man was also his 24th birthday.Anis Amri had spoken to his family on Sunday, the day before he allegedly launched the deadly attack on a packed Christmas market [...]
#3 – West African Troops Are Ready To Make Yahya Jammeh Leave
West Africa’s regional bloc, ECOWAS, has put standby military forces on alert in case Gambian President Yahya Jammeh does not step down when his mandate ends on January 19. Source: Premium Times
#4 – Live Elephants From Zimbabwe Fly Over To China
The live export of elephants is controversial, although legal. Wildlife advocates argue that elephants do not belong in captivity and the practice of wild capture disrupts the social structure of their herds. Source: The Guardian
#5 – The Verdict Is Still Out On Whether Rice In Nigeria Is Fake
"If you look at it it's rice. If you look at the pictures it's rice. If you cook it and eat it it's rice. It's only when you touch it you'll feel it that you [...]
#6 – Being A Member Of The LRA Lead This Man To His Purpose
As a child soldier for the LRA , 11-year-old Simon Peter was given a gun and sent out to fight the government army. During a fierce battle in 1996, a bullet pierced his temple, shattering [...]
#7 – Meet The Church Of England’s First Black African Bishop
Nigeria-born Woyin Karowei Dorgu has been announced as the 13th bishop of Woolwich and will be consecrated in March, 2017. Source: How Africa
#8 – U.S. Publishers Dispute Obama’s Claims About No News From South Sudan
Obama stated: “I feel responsible for murder and slaughter that's taken place in South Sudan that's not being reported on, partly because there's not as much social media being generated from there.” Source: Washington Post
#9 – Should Bridge International Academies Experiment On African Children?
Bridge, which is backed the World Bank, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg among other luminaries, has been at the center of intense controversies across Africa. Source: Quartz Africa
#10 – You Won’t Believe Why Nigerian Superstar Wizkid Is Wanted In Uganda
Ugandan court has issued a warrant of arrest for popular Nigerian Musician Wizkid, real names Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, for failing to show up for a concert. Source: CCTV Africa
Sponsored Content
#1 – Get To Know South African Business Magnate Sol Kerzner
The 81-year-old is the innovative property developer of the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas and Dubai, as well as South Africa’s Sun City, which included four hotels, a man-made lake, two golf courses and an [...]
#2 – How Much Does A Wedding In Nigeria Cost?
Meet one of Lagos's premier wedding planners, Ibidunni Ighodalo - owner of event company Elizabeth R - to see just where the money is spent. Source: BBC
#3 – Remittances And Not Aid Is What Drives Somalia’s Economy
Every year, 2 million Somalis living in the diaspora send approximately $1.4 billion back home, according to the World Bank. Source: Quartz Africa
#4 – Africa’s Tallest And Most Controversial Dam Is Finally Opened
After years of delay, due primarily to funding shortages, at last the 243-metre Gibe III dam on the Omo River was opened on December 17th. Its hydroelectric plant has the potential to double the country’s [...]
#5 – Going Off The Grid For Just $7 A Month In Sub Saharan Africa
Off Grid Electric, an African startup, is applying this formula to rural areas of Tanzania and Rwanda yielding both commercial success and life-transforming results for the recipients. Source: CNN
#6 – Israeli Tycoon Detained For Graft In Guinea
Israeli authorities placed billionaire businessman Beny Steinmetz under house arrest allegations of bribery and corruption in Guinea linked to his mining company, BSG Resources. Source: CNBC Africa
#7 – Coca Cola Finally Takes Control Of Its Africa Operations
The world’s largest soft-drink maker, Coca-Cola, is set to buy multinational beverage and brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev’s 54.5% stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa for $3.15bn. Source: Business Day Live
#8 – This Is How Zimbabweans Are Beating The Cash Crunch
The crisis has opened the door for creative, cashless solutions, like mobile-phone banking. Source: Voice Of America
#9 – Watch How These Tanzanians Turn Trash Into Treasure
A group of Tanzanians are turning discarded metal into attractive imitations of wild animals. The ‘Wonder Workshop’ in Dar es Salaam, has been making life-size models for people’s homes. Source: CCTV Africa
#10 – Eleven Giant Infrastructure Projects That Are Reshaping Africa
In 2013, Morocco launched a $420-million urban development project in the Bouregreg Valley. Building up the area will link Rabat and Salé, two of Morocco’s most vibrant towns currently split by the valley. Source: Business [...]
#1 – The Creative Thinkers And Problem Solvers At The Cutting Edge Of African Design
Take a look at the new book, Africa Rising: Fashion, Design and Lifestyle from Africa, which showcases the work of the visionaries that are reshaping the way the world views Africa. Source: Independent
#2 – Afropreneurs: Meet The Home Decor Company Fusing Brooklyn Cool With Afro-Chic
Design lovers are flocking to the work of Ugandan-American stylist, Nasozi Kakembo, whose Africa-inspired home decor is appearing in the hippest of homes. Source: Design Indaba
#3 – Dakar’s Creatives: A Photo Series That Captures The City’s Movers And Shakers
A new photo series by Senegalese photographer, Jean Baptiste Joire, showcases Dakar’s most creative minds in the places that inspire them most. Source: Design Indaba
#4 – Twelve Incredible African Tribal Traditions
Rich, colorful and full of pageantry, Africa’s ancient tribal traditions speak to the incredibly diverse histories that have shaped the continent’s varied cultures. Source: CNN
#5 – DJ Lag Is The South African Gqom Artist Making An Impact
Gqom is the latest South African export to be mesmerizing the European club scene. Learn about and listen to the work of one of the country’s most influential DJ’s. Source: Mixmag
#6 – Fashionomics 101: An African Industry That Could Be Worth $15bn By 2021
African fashion is hot and is poised to become a multi-billion dollar industry. Learn about the movers and shakers that are driving this growth. Source: How We Made It In Africa
#7 – Apartheid Is Long Gone, But African Food Is Still Hard To Find In Cape Town
What explains the lack of African cuisine in one of Africa’s most vibrant cities? Source: NPR
#8 – The Divine Divas
Check out the innovative program in Zambia that aims to teach young women about reproductive health in an environment that is non-threatening and actually fun. Source: Design Indaba
#9 – Kenyan Musician Winyo Collaborates With Two International Artists
Listen to the magic that transpires when one of Kenya’s great musicians, Winyo, teams up with Joss Stone and Heather Maxwell. Source: Music In Africa
#10 – These 9 Modern African Masks Connect Tradition With The Future
A new wave of African artists is reinterpreting the mask and creating a bridge between Africa’s past and future. Source: okayafrica
#1 – Which Is The Best Side To View The Victoria Falls?
About three quarters of Victoria Falls lies within Zimbabwe and it has the lion’s share of viewpoints too. To get exceptionally close to the cascades of water, however, you need to visit the Zambian side [...]
#2 – The Big Five Makes A Return To Rwanda
Rwanda has long been famous for its gorillas in the mist, which reside on the jungle-clad slopes of Volcanoes National Park, but it’s another of the country’s national parks that will be making headlines in [...]
#3 – The Best Place To Learn How To Deep Sea Dive
If you’re ready to take your relationship with the sea to the next level, read on to hear the things that you may find the most surprising; and why you should consider doing it in [...]
#4 – Try A Beach Holiday Next Time You Are In Morocco
Beaches might not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think of Morocco, but the North African country boasts miles of beautiful coastline that borders both the Mediterranean and Atlantic seas. Source: [...]
#5 – Nairobi National Park Is The Only Place In The World Where Animals Roam Freely
Among the popular attractions is the ivory burning site, impala picnic sites and the former warden's house now turned into a restaurant. Source: Standard Media
#6 – Take A Cultural Tour Of Accra
Accra is an essential stop for anyone interested in the region’s history, and serves as a lively symbol of Ghana’s future. Source: New York Times
#7 – A Christmas Miracle On The Red Dunes Of The Sahara
The Algerian town of Ain Sefra, deep in the dry, hot Sahara desert was hit by a freak snowfall on December 19. It's the first time snow has fallen in the region in 37 years. [...]
#8 – Abuja’s Airport Is Closing For Repairs
The airport will be closed for six weeks, starting in February 2017. The announcement comes after airlines threatened to stop flying to Abuja because of safety concerns over the state of the runway. Source: BBC
#9 – Why South Africa Keeps Attracting Foreign Visitors
Despite the challenging economic conditions this year, data shows that South Africans are keener than ever to travel, and overseas tourists are still flocking here, where the Rand still offers good bang for their buck. [...]
#10 – Botswana Is An Ideal Destination For An Active Family Safari
The Sanctuary Baines Camp in Botswana’s Okavanga Delta. Game viewing in a destination like Botswana is never dull - there is plenty to see and all of the Big 5 to look out [...]